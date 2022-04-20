Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.86.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.22. 1,351,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,905. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.90. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

