Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.86.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.22. 1,351,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,905. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.90. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

