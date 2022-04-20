Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $192.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

