Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

