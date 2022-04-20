Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $17.60-18.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDY stock opened at $482.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.68.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

