Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

