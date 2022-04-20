Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.