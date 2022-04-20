TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,711,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 223,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,851,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

