TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.07. TELUS International has a one year low of C$28.61 and a one year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

