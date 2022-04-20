Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

