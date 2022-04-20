Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
