Tenaris S.A. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of TS opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenaris by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

