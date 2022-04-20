Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCEHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Tencent stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $447.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

