Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE THC traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,424,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

