Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.450 EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.
NYSE THC traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 2,424,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
