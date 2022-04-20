Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,416,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,381. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.