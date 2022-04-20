Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,416,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,381. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.71.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
