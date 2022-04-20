Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.450 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,422,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
