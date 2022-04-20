Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.450 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 2,422,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

