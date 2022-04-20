Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.31 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

