Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

TMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Terminix Global by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,135,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

