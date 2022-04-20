Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.07 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report $215.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.50 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $942.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCBI opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
