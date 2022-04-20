The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Director Michael R.J. Falagario Acquires 7,400 Shares

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Director Michael R.J. Falagario purchased 7,400 shares of Caldwell Partners International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,369.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$439,865.28.
Caldwell Partners International stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.45. 14,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$62.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (Get Rating)
