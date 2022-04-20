The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Director Michael R.J. Falagario Acquires 7,400 Shares

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Director Michael R.J. Falagario purchased 7,400 shares of Caldwell Partners International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,369.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$439,865.28.

Caldwell Partners International stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.45. 14,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$62.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.