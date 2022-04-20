The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $54.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.