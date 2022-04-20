The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Chemours by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 124,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.