The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.20). GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 297,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $37.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.