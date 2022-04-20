The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €74.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($79.57) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($76.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.89 ($70.85).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €55.82 ($60.02) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($72.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.