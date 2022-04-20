The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $12.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.
STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
