The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $12.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.