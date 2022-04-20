The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.