The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 4,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,505,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

