The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Buys £15,430.35 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) insider James Clifton bought 23,739 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,430.35 ($20,075.92).

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £56.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.18.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About The Mission Group (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.