The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

NYSE PNC opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

