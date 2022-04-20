The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 890 ($11.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 880 ($11.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

