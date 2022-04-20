The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,376. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

