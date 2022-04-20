The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 100,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 732,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,864,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
