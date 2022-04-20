The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CMO Linda Zink Sells 5,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMPL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

