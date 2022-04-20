Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $688.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

