TheStreet Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to “B”

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.