TheStreet Upgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to “C+”

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $28.93.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
