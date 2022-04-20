TheStreet Upgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to “C+”

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.