TheStreet Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to “C”

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

