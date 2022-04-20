Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to post sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

