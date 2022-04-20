Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

