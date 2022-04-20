Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TKR stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 504,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

