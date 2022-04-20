TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $27.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:TMST opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

