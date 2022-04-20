Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 2,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,375.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,130.18.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 659,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.60%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

