Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Shares of TKOMY stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 36,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,692. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

Tokio Marine ( OTCMKTS:TKOMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine (Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

