Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “
Shares of TKOMY stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 36,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,692. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.
About Tokio Marine (Get Rating)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokio Marine (TKOMY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tokio Marine (TKOMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.