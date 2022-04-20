TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $193.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

NYSE BLD opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $234.66. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

