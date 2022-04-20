Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 16,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

