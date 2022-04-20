Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.02.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.43. 155,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

