TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to €56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 21,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,653. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.