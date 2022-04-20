TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 34.00.

TPG stock traded down 0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 28.20. 1,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.18. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TPG as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

