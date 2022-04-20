TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 28.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.18. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

