Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
