Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

