TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TA. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.74. 707,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.