Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

